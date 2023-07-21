Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 681 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

Canada Goose Stock Down 3.0 %

GOOS stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

