Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after buying an additional 215,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after buying an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.