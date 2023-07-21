Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 460.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.