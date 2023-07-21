Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after acquiring an additional 217,239 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,394,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 385,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 241,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 278.26%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.