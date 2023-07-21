Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

