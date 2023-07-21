Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,254 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 859.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 201,122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

