Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 14 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,133.56.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,291.63 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,073.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,803.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

