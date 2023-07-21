Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 147,388 Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,388 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.24% of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PBTP opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

