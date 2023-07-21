Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 34,800 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after acquiring an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UPS opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

