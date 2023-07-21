Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.