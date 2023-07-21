Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $213.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

