Morgan Stanley Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $18.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

