Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PDRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$243.33.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDF opened at C$217.09 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of C$164.11 and a 1 year high of C$238.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$219.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$216.76.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

