Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Euroapi in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Euroapi alerts:

Euroapi Stock Performance

Shares of EAPIF opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.85. Euroapi has a 12 month low of C$10.98 and a 12 month high of C$23.40.

About Euroapi

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroapi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroapi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.