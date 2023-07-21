Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinetik from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.62. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 13,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.