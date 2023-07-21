Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nayax by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.