Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q3 guidance to $3.52 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS.

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.50 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

