Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

