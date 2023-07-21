Newmont Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

Newmont Stock Down 6.0 %

Newmont stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

