NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CAO Oladipo Iluyomade Sells 2,491 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NEX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

