Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Northern Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

