NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
NovaGold Resources Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE NG opened at $4.49 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.