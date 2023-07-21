NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NG opened at $4.49 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.