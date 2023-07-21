NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.