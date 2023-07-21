NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 9.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

