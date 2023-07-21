Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Gap Down to $97.92

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.92, but opened at $88.72. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 1,043,386 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

