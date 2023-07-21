Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Gap Down to $97.92

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.92, but opened at $88.72. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 1,043,386 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.