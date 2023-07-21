OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

