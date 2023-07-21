Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.29.

OSK opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

