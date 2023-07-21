Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of PGRE opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,938,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,055 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

