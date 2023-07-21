Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 4.9%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.36. 1,573,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,364,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,471 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.