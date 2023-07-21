PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

PG&E Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PCG opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

