Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

