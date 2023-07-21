Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 34,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,568,245,000,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

HD stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.44. The firm has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

