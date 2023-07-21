POINT Biopharma Global’s (PNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $971.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

