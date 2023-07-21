Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $128.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.76 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

