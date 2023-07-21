PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.25. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 251 shares.
PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.10 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.28.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group
About PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
