PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.25. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 251 shares.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.10 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.28.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

