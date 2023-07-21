ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Phillip A. Gobe Sells 20,000 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 2.39.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 42.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 624,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 94.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 588,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

