Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.22

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $27.64. Prudential shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 48,313 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($19.09) to GBX 1,550 ($20.27) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($20.16) to GBX 1,510 ($19.74) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.88) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.79) to GBX 1,440 ($18.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,545.00.

Prudential Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

About Prudential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

