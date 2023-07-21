Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.22

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $27.64. Prudential shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 48,313 shares.
PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($19.09) to GBX 1,550 ($20.27) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($20.16) to GBX 1,510 ($19.74) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.88) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.79) to GBX 1,440 ($18.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,545.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
