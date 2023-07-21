PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $73.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.27.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.