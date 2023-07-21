PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

