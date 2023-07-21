Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

