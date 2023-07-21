Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

International Seaways stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $36,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,700 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

