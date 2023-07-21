Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $5.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.77. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.73 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

AN opened at $176.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.43. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,311,000 after buying an additional 579,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 492,074 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $31,128,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

