Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reduced by Raymond James

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.