Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Increased by Analyst

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.26 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

