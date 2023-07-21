Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

COLB opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

