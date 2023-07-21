Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Delek US Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Delek US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Delek US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

