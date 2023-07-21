Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAFree Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avista in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVA. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of AVA opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

