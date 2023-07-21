QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target Raised to GBX 420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

QNTQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.94) to GBX 457 ($5.98) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2291 per share. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is -174.28%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

