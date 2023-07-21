QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,918,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth $34,321,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 625,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after purchasing an additional 304,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $106.28.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

