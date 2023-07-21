RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Michael H. Ambrose Sells 400 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $220.22 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.83.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

